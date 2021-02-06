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Mobile location data, Israeli spies, Capitol protest
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50 views • February 06, 2021
This is a follow up to a video I made in September documenting possible active Mossad spy rings in the US under the guise of tech companies. There is one company I came across specifically which I seem to be the only one to have covered so far named Placer.ai. They are the largest foot traffic tracker based off mobile location data in the world. After reading an article put out yesterday by the NY Times about how the feds are using mobile location data to identify persons of interest who may have been at the Capitol protest, I figured I would check in on placer.ai have a few new points.
Original Video
https://youtu.be/Q8jRc3aVUs8
Placer.ai promotional video deleted the DAY AFTER I upload my video about them. In fact they deleted their ENTIRE Dailymotion channel.
https://youtu.be/l3KXLOrx5UQ
https://www.dailymotion.com/search/placer.ai/videos
Unit 8200 Tech Start-up Articles
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/ny-s-best-secret-alumni-of-israels-elite-code-breaking-unit-1.5463880
https://techcrunch.com/2015/03/20/from-the-8200-to-silicon-valley/
Original Video
https://youtu.be/Q8jRc3aVUs8
Placer.ai promotional video deleted the DAY AFTER I upload my video about them. In fact they deleted their ENTIRE Dailymotion channel.
https://youtu.be/l3KXLOrx5UQ
https://www.dailymotion.com/search/placer.ai/videos
Unit 8200 Tech Start-up Articles
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/ny-s-best-secret-alumni-of-israels-elite-code-breaking-unit-1.5463880
https://techcrunch.com/2015/03/20/from-the-8200-to-silicon-valley/
Keywords
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