BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mobile location data, Israeli spies, Capitol protest
Chad Chaddington
Chad Chaddington
406 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • February 06, 2021
This is a follow up to a video I made in September documenting possible active Mossad spy rings in the US under the guise of tech companies. There is one company I came across specifically which I seem to be the only one to have covered so far named Placer.ai. They are the largest foot traffic tracker based off mobile location data in the world. After reading an article put out yesterday by the NY Times about how the feds are using mobile location data to identify persons of interest who may have been at the Capitol protest, I figured I would check in on placer.ai have a few new points.

Original Video
https://youtu.be/Q8jRc3aVUs8

Placer.ai promotional video deleted the DAY AFTER I upload my video about them. In fact they deleted their ENTIRE Dailymotion channel.
https://youtu.be/l3KXLOrx5UQ
https://www.dailymotion.com/search/placer.ai/videos

Unit 8200 Tech Start-up Articles
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/ny-s-best-secret-alumni-of-israels-elite-code-breaking-unit-1.5463880
https://techcrunch.com/2015/03/20/from-the-8200-to-silicon-valley/
Keywords
spyingcianew york timesisraelnsalocationmossadsilicon valleyspyunit 8200capitol protestplaceraimobile data
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Curfews Imposed Across France Amid Escalating Nationwide Unrest

Curfews Imposed Across France Amid Escalating Nationwide Unrest

Garrison Vance
Banking on bias: How top U.S. banks silently closed accounts over politics and faith

Banking on bias: How top U.S. banks silently closed accounts over politics and faith

Zoey Sky
New AI Wearables Challenge Existing Privacy Laws Amid Continuous Listening Capabilities

New AI Wearables Challenge Existing Privacy Laws Amid Continuous Listening Capabilities

Douglas Harrington
FBI warns of 4 major election scams targeting voters ahead of 2026 midterms

FBI warns of 4 major election scams targeting voters ahead of 2026 midterms

Willow Tohi
ICE pursuit in Houston targeted suspect who died seven years ago, family documents show

ICE pursuit in Houston targeted suspect who died seven years ago, family documents show

Willow Tohi
Historic Clock Tower Collapses in Limoges as Nationwide Protests Bring Over 1,200 Arrests

Historic Clock Tower Collapses in Limoges as Nationwide Protests Bring Over 1,200 Arrests

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy