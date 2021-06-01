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Best explanation of the experimental injection yet
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211 views • June 01, 2021
This presentation is by far the best and clearest explanation of the experimental injection to date... Great for waking up friends that have had the first jab and are due for their 2nd - let them see this and it might change their minds and even save their life...
NOTE: I do not know who created this, but if it was you, please let me know and I will be happy to put a credit to your work on here...
NOTE: I do not know who created this, but if it was you, please let me know and I will be happy to put a credit to your work on here...
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