What if Cannabis Regulation Wasn't a Factor

Beyond the Regulations: The Possibilities and Pitfalls of an Unrestricted Cannabis Industry.







According to the BDSA-Jefferies Cannabis Summit in June 2022, if cannabis regulations were not a factor, the global cannabis market could potentially reach $1 trillion by 2030.





The report suggests that legalization and regulation of cannabis could have a positive impact on both the economy and public health, by reducing the black market, creating jobs, and generating tax revenue.





The report also highlights that the use of cannabis for medical purposes has the potential to revolutionize healthcare, with research indicating that cannabinoids have therapeutic potential for a range of conditions, including chronic pain, epilepsy, and cancer.





However, the report acknowledges that the industry still faces significant challenges, including regulatory hurdles, lack of access to banking services, and supply chain issues.





The Green Rush is a cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media discussing news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.





Episode 1145 The #TalkingHedge...

https://youtu.be/djP68QbbJIM