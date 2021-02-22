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Please! Slow Your Roll Before Taking the SHOT!
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191 views • February 22, 2021
When it comes to taking an experimental injection we should all use extreme caution! The mRNA injections come with a lot of unknowns due to no long-term studies in a multitude of populations.
This video just points out some reason we should SLOW OUR ROLL when it comes to the current course of action on the injections that are currently in the marketplace.
Become an informed individual before taking the JAB!
This video just points out some reason we should SLOW OUR ROLL when it comes to the current course of action on the injections that are currently in the marketplace.
Become an informed individual before taking the JAB!
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