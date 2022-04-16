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Poison Foods of North America glyphosate book 3-minute sneak peek by Tony Mitra (Linktr.ee/GlyphosateGuy & DetoxRoundup.com
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
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Courtesy of Canada's Tony Mitra, author of: https://www.amazon.com/POISON-FOODS-NORTH-AMERICA-navigating/dp/1520976429 .

!!!!! To help support your body's natural ability to detoxify herbicides, pesticides, heavy metals, etc., learn about the world's FIRST & ONLY WATER-soluble, systemic (able to leave the gut for TOTAL BODY detoxification), high bio-availability, TRIPLE-patented zeolite dietary supplements that can cross cellular membranes to get INSIDE the cell AND that actually have an in-vitro pharmacokinetic study on them WITH a double-blind, placebo-controlled study due out in ~2023 by visiting: ZoiGlobal.com/DETOX 

Learn more at: tinyurl.com/ClearSleep & Linktr.ee/ZeoliteForDummies 

 

To help others with their wellness challenges and/or to maintain their wellness by becoming a part-time or full-time ZOI Global distributor/Advisor, view ZOI’s Compensation Plan at: tinyurl.com/JoinZoi and look around: Linktr.ee/PassiveIncomeWithZoiGlobal

 

If you have product questions and/or want to get in on this GROUND-floor opportunity w/ a GAME-CHANGING chronic, environmental toxicity REVERSAL solution with THE GOLD standard for ALL zeolite products, contact my ZOI Global Advisor sponsor, Laurie Gagan BEFORE selecting one of the distributor enrollment kits at: tinyurl.com/JoinZoi

m: 1+219.789.7180

[email protected] OR [email protected]

 

If you're a Healthcare Professional, contact ZOI Global's Founder/CEO:

[email protected]

ofc: 1+713.964.4525

and be sure to tell them that you were referred by Danny Tseng of: ZoiGlobal.com/DETOX (distributor ID#: 3377)

 

If you don't hear from either of them in a timely manner, leave me a VM at 1+786.441.2727 OR 1+800.250.8975, text: 1+305.297.9360, or e-mail:

[email protected], [email protected], OR [email protected]

Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)

Find me on Linkedin: Linkedin.com/in/MultiMillionMLMcoaching

—-------------------------------------

For a 3-part, comprehensive game plan to regain and/or safeguard your health: 1. PREVENT consuming GMOs & "Roundup" in the first place by growing your own food anywhere in the world with: https://tinyurl.com/FFAinterview (original: https://www.brighteon.com/1983d3d6-b775-477d-ac48-e1e53ee46eaf ) and look around: https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns and https://tinyurl.com/StartGrowingYourOwnFood (original: https://foodforestabundance.com/start-your-journey/?ref=OneHouseOffTheGrid . Financing – on a case-by-case basis – offered by https://GroGreenGlobal.com . Mention to Meredith Duke or her partner that FoodForestAbundance Ambassador (referral code: ONEHOUSEOFFTHEGRID), Danny Tseng, referred you. For the "whole enchilada" if you'd love to help spread the word about: https://FoodForestAbundanceFL.com by becoming a FREE "Abundance Ambassador" to earn up to 15% commissions, log into your Gmail before clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/FFAfolder

 

 

2. To possibly mobilize (stir-up) any glyphosate & other toxins stored in your fatty tissue with Richway & Fuji Bio's amethyst crystal/far-infrared Biomat medical device, click-on: https://Linktr.ee/Biomat , https://Bio-mats.com/danny or https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng . To share, use: iWantABiomat.com

3. To learn about a REVOLUTIONARY, GAME-CHANGING SUPPLEMENT that's been shown to remove 74% glyphosate from the body, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/BiomeMedicInfo To learn more about the world's FIRST DetoxProject.org-certified product to be a GMO/Roundup detox solution, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup to learn about Purium's Biome Medic supplement! For the single pack, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/StartDetoxingRoundup . Learn more at: https://Linktr.ee/GlyphosateGuy Purium's Biome Medic is a super-high demand product. Give your body the superior gut health that it deserves w/ this "Core 4" Purium product. It can help flush harmful toxins, support “good” gut bacteria, & protect your good gut bugs from genetically-modified organisms (GMO) damage. Consuming Biome Medic May Help: *detoxify glyphosate *improve digestion *boost mood & immunity *reduce C-Reactive Protein--a biomarker for inflammation Main ingredients: * digestive wheat germ extract * chicory root fiber (a prebiotic) * fulvic & humic acids * bacillus coagulans (a probiotic) Save 25% AND get FREE lower 48 state shipping on your order of $250+, enter gift/referral code: PUREANDPREMIUM at: https://ishoppurium.com

Keywords
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