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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1169 - Janice Frisbee - Report on the crime
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60 views • March 22, 2022
Williams sneaked into Pamela’s carport and pointed a .40-caliber pistol at her, before asking her if she “wanted to die today.” He then forced her to drive him to the BancorpSouth in Humbolt,TN where she worked. He demanded she open the bank’s vault, shooting her once in the chest, and once in the arm when she was unable to. Pamela fell to the ground and pretended to be dead. Williams then shot out the back window of the bank and fled the scene.
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