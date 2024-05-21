Create New Account
PROOF That Biden's DOJ is COLLUDING With Trump Prosecutors
Published Yesterday

Glenn Beck


May 20, 2024


Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is demanding that the Department of Justice turn over documents related to several of the prosecutors going after former president Donald Trump. These documents, Bailey believes, will prove that the White House is colluding with these prosecutors to attack Biden’s political opponent and keep him off the campaign trail. Bailey joins Glenn to make the case that these prosecutors — including Alvin Bragg and Letitia James in New York and Fani Willis in Georgia — should be disqualified. Plus, Bailey also explains why he has threatened to sue the city of Kansas City for doxing Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2050tFoJxrA


