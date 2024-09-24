BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💡 The System is Rigged to Keep You Working, Not Thinking 💡


Schools aren’t designed to teach you financial independence or how to build real wealth. Why? Because the elites own everything—banks, hospitals, food suppliers, pharmaceuticals—and they want you working for them, not for yourself. As Rockefeller once said, "I don't want a nation of thinkers. I want a nation of workers."

The truth is, the system isn’t built for your success. It’s built to keep you dependent.

👉 Want to dig deeper, uncover the truth and protect your wealth? Sign up for one of my collapse coaching calls where I share everything, face-to-face. Visit https://michaelsgibson.com/collapse-coaching-intensive to learn more and sign up.

#WakeUp #FinancialFreedom #CollapseCoaching #UncoverTheTruth #MichaelsGibson

