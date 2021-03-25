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NEW DETAILS EMERGE: Alex Jones Responds To Boulder Grocery Store Shooting
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70 views • March 25, 2021
Alex Jones responds to the deadly mass shooting that took place in Boulder, Colorado that killed 10 people including a police officer. Police have now identified the suspected shooter as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=605a056d1bc1bd59cc2fa430
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=605a056d1bc1bd59cc2fa430
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