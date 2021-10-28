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UN Agenda 2o3o 'Raptor' Reptile Serpent Beast 'Preaches' Climate Change to the Obedient Extinction,,
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231 views • October 28, 2021
[28.10.2021] The 'Don't Choose Extinction' campaign features a collective intelligence platform, the Global Mindpool, to help tackle the most important issues of our time. Linking insights from around the world - on the climate emergency, the crisis in nature and inequality - the Global Mindpool will support UNDP to better inform and equip policy makers ...
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=don%27t+choose+extinction&;t=h_&ia=web
https://dontchooseextinction.com/en/
Now is when your faith and dependence on God is absolutely critical! LET NO MAN DECEIVE YOU BY ANY MEANS! The grace and peace of Christ Jesus be with you all. PS. Read Hebrews 11
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e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
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The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish - 5264 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/x1UuuyZWTziw/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=don%27t+choose+extinction&;t=h_&ia=web
https://dontchooseextinction.com/en/
Now is when your faith and dependence on God is absolutely critical! LET NO MAN DECEIVE YOU BY ANY MEANS! The grace and peace of Christ Jesus be with you all. PS. Read Hebrews 11
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LIeopwXwK1Qi/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
Other Channels
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish - 5264 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/x1UuuyZWTziw/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
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