Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Putin’s Revenge Russia’s Missile - Drone Blitz Hits Ukraine’s Energy Facilities
channel image
Vampire Slayer
46 Subscribers
146 views
Published 15 hours ago

Russian forces launched a fresh attack on Ukraine, targeting Kyiv's energy facilities. Kyiv's officials said this was the sixth major Russian air attack on the Ukrainian power sector. Ukraine's Air Force claimed to have downed 35 of 53 missiles and 46 of 47 attack drones fired by Russia.

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket