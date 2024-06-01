Putin’s Revenge Russia’s Missile - Drone Blitz Hits Ukraine’s Energy Facilities

Russian forces launched a fresh attack on Ukraine, targeting Kyiv's energy facilities. Kyiv's officials said this was the sixth major Russian air attack on the Ukrainian power sector. Ukraine's Air Force claimed to have downed 35 of 53 missiles and 46 of 47 attack drones fired by Russia.
