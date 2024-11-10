THE SHROUD OF TURIN and THE DUST ON THE LORD'S BODY (a New Revelation perspective)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A comment on the Shroud of Turin, its undeniable facts, but also mysteries, resulting from a small personal research of widely available resources on the Internet and based on the disclosures of the XVIII-th century New Revelation through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer (the-new-revelation.weebly.com) The authenticity of the shroud as a scientifically verifiable testimony of the Lord's passion, crucifixion and resurrection as presented by the scriptural Gospels (and the New Revelation) appears as a matter of the greatest interest and relevance not only for Christians, but for all people living today.
Ref: https://shroud.com/
https://shroud.com/history.htm
https://shroudencounter.com/what-is-the-shroud-of-turin/
A Summary of STURP's Conclusions: https://shroud.com/78conclu.htm
CHEMICAL AND PHYSICAL CHARACTERISTICS OF THE BLOOD STAINS: https://www.shroud.com/pdfs/ssi43part12.pdf
https://theshroudofturin.blogspot.com/2016/01/problems-of-forgery-theory-index-z.html
EVIDENCES FOR TESTING HYPOTHESES ABOUT THE BODY IMAGE FORMATION OF THE TURIN SHROUD: https://shroud.com/pdfs/doclist.pdf
Crucifixion and Shroud Studies: http://www.crucifixion-shroud.com/experimental_studies_in_crucifix.htm
https://www.magiscenter.com/blog/facts-about-shroud-turin
https://www.magiscenter.com/blog/5-key-pieces-of-evidence-on-the-shroud-of-turin
https://www.magiscenter.com/blog/verified-scientific-facts-supporting-the-authenticity-of-the-shroud-of-turin
https://www.magiscenter.com/blog/how-did-shroud-turin-get-image
http://www.datingtheshroud.com/
Shroud-like coloration of linen by ultraviolet radiation: https://www.shroud.com/pdfs/duemaggioDiLazzaroENG.pdf
Science and the Shroud of Turin: https://discover.magiscenter.com/hubfs/MC_Spitzer%20Scholarly%20Articles/Science_and_the_Shroud_of_Turin.pdf?hsLang=en
https://www.shroudresearch.net/
Nuclear Analysis of the Shroud of Turin: https://0201.nccdn.net/1_2/000/000/091/984/nuclear-analysis-of-the-shroud-of-turin-4.pdf
The Carbon Dating of the Shroud is Explained by Neutron Absorption: https://0201.nccdn.net/1_2/000/000/0d8/da1/the-carbon-dating-of-the-shroud-is-explained-by-neutron-absorpti.pdf
The Disappearance of Jesus’ Body Part 2: Physical Considerations: https://0201.nccdn.net/4_2/000/000/01e/20c/The-Disappearance-of-Jesus--Body---Part-2.pdf
BLOOD STUDIES, CARBON 14 DATING, IMAGE THEORY
Shroud of Turin Images Still a Mystery, Radiation Is Not the Answer: https://shroudstory.com/2023/07/16/images-still-a-mystery-radiation-is-not-the-answer/
The Shroud of Turin: Christ's Evidence of the Resurrection: https://reasonandscience.catsboard.com/t1688-the-shroud-of-turin-christ-s-evidence-of-the-resurrection
Researcher: Faint writing seen on Shroud of Turin (Update)
EPIGRAPHY ON THE TURIN SHROUD: https://phys.org/news/2009-11-faint-shroud-turin.htmlhttps://www.reginacaelipress.com/sorrows-of-mary/epigraphy-on-the-turin-shroud