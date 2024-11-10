BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE SHROUD OF TURIN and THE DUST ON THE LORD'S BODY (a New Revelation perspective)
The New Revelation
The New Revelation
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 5 months ago

A comment on the Shroud of Turin, its undeniable facts, but also mysteries, resulting from a small personal research of widely available resources on the Internet and based on the disclosures of the XVIII-th century New Revelation through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer (the-new-revelation.weebly.com) The authenticity of the shroud as a scientifically verifiable testimony of the Lord's passion, crucifixion and resurrection as presented by the scriptural Gospels (and the New Revelation) appears as a matter of the greatest interest and relevance not only for Christians, but for all people living today.


Ref: https://shroud.com/

https://shroud.com/history.htm

https://shroudencounter.com/what-is-the-shroud-of-turin/

A Summary of STURP's Conclusions: https://shroud.com/78conclu.htm

CHEMICAL AND PHYSICAL CHARACTERISTICS OF THE BLOOD STAINS: https://www.shroud.com/pdfs/ssi43part12.pdf

https://theshroudofturin.blogspot.com/2016/01/problems-of-forgery-theory-index-z.html

EVIDENCES FOR TESTING HYPOTHESES ABOUT THE BODY IMAGE FORMATION OF THE TURIN SHROUD: https://shroud.com/pdfs/doclist.pdf

Crucifixion and Shroud Studies: http://www.crucifixion-shroud.com/experimental_studies_in_crucifix.htm

https://www.magiscenter.com/blog/facts-about-shroud-turin

https://www.magiscenter.com/blog/5-key-pieces-of-evidence-on-the-shroud-of-turin

https://www.magiscenter.com/blog/verified-scientific-facts-supporting-the-authenticity-of-the-shroud-of-turin

https://www.magiscenter.com/blog/how-did-shroud-turin-get-image

http://www.datingtheshroud.com/

Shroud-like coloration of linen by ultraviolet radiation: https://www.shroud.com/pdfs/duemaggioDiLazzaroENG.pdf

Science and the Shroud of Turin: https://discover.magiscenter.com/hubfs/MC_Spitzer%20Scholarly%20Articles/Science_and_the_Shroud_of_Turin.pdf?hsLang=en

https://www.shroudresearch.net/

Nuclear Analysis of the Shroud of Turin: https://0201.nccdn.net/1_2/000/000/091/984/nuclear-analysis-of-the-shroud-of-turin-4.pdf

The Carbon Dating of the Shroud is Explained by Neutron Absorption: https://0201.nccdn.net/1_2/000/000/0d8/da1/the-carbon-dating-of-the-shroud-is-explained-by-neutron-absorpti.pdf

The Disappearance of Jesus’ Body Part 2: Physical Considerations: https://0201.nccdn.net/4_2/000/000/01e/20c/The-Disappearance-of-Jesus--Body---Part-2.pdf

BLOOD STUDIES, CARBON 14 DATING, IMAGE THEORY

Shroud of Turin Images Still a Mystery, Radiation Is Not the Answer: https://shroudstory.com/2023/07/16/images-still-a-mystery-radiation-is-not-the-answer/

The Shroud of Turin: Christ's Evidence of the Resurrection: https://reasonandscience.catsboard.com/t1688-the-shroud-of-turin-christ-s-evidence-of-the-resurrection

Researcher: Faint writing seen on Shroud of Turin (Update)

EPIGRAPHY ON THE TURIN SHROUD: https://phys.org/news/2009-11-faint-shroud-turin.htmlhttps://www.reginacaelipress.com/sorrows-of-mary/epigraphy-on-the-turin-shroud

Keywords
godjesusprophecyscripturerevelation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy