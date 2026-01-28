BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
MSNBC CAUGHT: AI Turned Alex Pretti, 'Pretty' – Before/After Proof of the Psyop!
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
363 followers
55 views • 1 day ago

WARNING: This is the media psyop they've been running for years – now with AI, it's blatant!In this rant, I break down how MSNBC allegedly took Alex Pretti (the ICU nurse/protester killed in the ICE clash) and gave him a full AI Hollywood makeover: tan, blue eyes, chiseled jaw, perfect teeth, broader shoulders, fuller beard – the works! Why? Because ugly martyrs don't rally the mob or trend on cable news.Humans are wired for sympathy toward attractive, healthy people (basic evolutionary psychology – good genes win hearts). MSNBC knows it, so they "fixed" him to amp up outrage against Trump's deportations and ICE. Contrast this with CNN turning Joe Rogan green like moldy guacamole to make ivermectin skeptics look sick and untrustworthy – all to protect Big Pharma ad dollars.It's the same dirty playbook: Beautify allies, uglify enemies, divide the taxpayer pie, and keep the NGO gravy train rolling before Trump cuts it off. The left fights dirty for power – no apologies.This should be the FINAL NAIL in trusting legacy media. Ditch the filtered fairy tales. Go independent. Vet your sources.

subscribe for more unfiltered truth bombs, and share if you're done being played!#MSNBC #AIPsyop #AlexPretti #FakeNews #MediaManipulation #Trump2026 #JoeRogan #EvolutionaryPsychology




