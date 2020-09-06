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LEGO CITY 60213 Dock Side Fire - speed build
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5 views • September 06, 2020
The LEGO Fire department boat really floats! A LEGO firefighter and a dockworker Minifigure included.
Also includes a dock scene with ladder and a LEGO fireman.
We sell LEGO parts
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
We sell LEGO CITY Minifigures
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/city/
Italian afternoon by Twin Musicom is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://www.twinmusicom.org/
Also includes a dock scene with ladder and a LEGO fireman.
We sell LEGO parts
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
We sell LEGO CITY Minifigures
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/city/
Italian afternoon by Twin Musicom is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://www.twinmusicom.org/
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