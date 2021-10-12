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PFIZER LEAKS: Whistleblower goes on record.
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31 views • October 12, 2021
PFIZER LEAKS: Whistleblower goes on record. Reveals internal emails from top Pfizer execs discussing cv jibby jabby.
'We want to avoid having the information on the foetal cells floating out there'
Also reveals Pfizer not accepting religious exemptions for the jab from their employees.
See YT video here - https://youtu.be/FUXGB5FzhPc
projectveritas.com/brave
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'We want to avoid having the information on the foetal cells floating out there'
Also reveals Pfizer not accepting religious exemptions for the jab from their employees.
See YT video here - https://youtu.be/FUXGB5FzhPc
projectveritas.com/brave
Follow & subscribe to Roobs' Flyers @;
TG - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Odysee/Lbry - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
lbry://@roobsflyers#0
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Subscribestar - https://www.subscribestar.com/roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Contact Roobs' Flyers - [email protected] or [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
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