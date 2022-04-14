X22 REPORT - FISA Brings Down The House, When Do Birds Sing? Panic In DC

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FISA Brings Down The House, When Do Birds Sing? Panic In DC
The [DS] is now trapped in their treasons crimes. Durham is on the hunt and Sussman is now trapped. When do birds sing? Will Sussman turn and sing a like bird. Most likely yes, he is not going to take the fall for the puppet masters. The patriots are now showing the people the infiltration from within, the avalanche has begun and nothing can stop it, nothing. The fake news is a propaganda organization.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.