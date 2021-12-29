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RYSA 01 - Game of the Gold RIng - The Game Begins
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53 views • December 29, 2021
Today is the start of a new game. It is designed to change the world. It all begins with you and your desire.
In the world as we know it there exists a Black Alliance of elitists who have gained control over the monetary system and over the centuries systematically taken over all levels of society, government and the world civilization. This Black Alliance is made up of duplicitous, evil, uncaring monsters who have created wars, depressions, plagues, revolutions and genocide to insure their control is invincible and their power is without limit...
In the world as we know it there exists a Black Alliance of elitists who have gained control over the monetary system and over the centuries systematically taken over all levels of society, government and the world civilization. This Black Alliance is made up of duplicitous, evil, uncaring monsters who have created wars, depressions, plagues, revolutions and genocide to insure their control is invincible and their power is without limit...
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