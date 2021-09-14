© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stop Fauci Or Die!
Follow
0
Share
Report
51 views • September 14, 2021
Sep 13, 2021
Bowne Report
Time and will are in short supply. And once they run out chaos will reign supreme. The documents obtained by the Intercept reveal that Dr. Fauci lied under oath about the funding of gain of function research pertaining to the Wuhan Lab. According to a previously unpublished grant proposal from Peter Daszak's EcoHealth Alliance, $3.1 million taxpayer dollars were awarded from Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease for a project titled “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence". $599,000 of that grant was given to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for bat coronavirus research.
https://banned.video/watch?id=613f868d13839c20f6a64f96
Bowne Report
Time and will are in short supply. And once they run out chaos will reign supreme. The documents obtained by the Intercept reveal that Dr. Fauci lied under oath about the funding of gain of function research pertaining to the Wuhan Lab. According to a previously unpublished grant proposal from Peter Daszak's EcoHealth Alliance, $3.1 million taxpayer dollars were awarded from Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease for a project titled “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence". $599,000 of that grant was given to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for bat coronavirus research.
https://banned.video/watch?id=613f868d13839c20f6a64f96
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.