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High-Level Overview of the Michigan Cannabis Market
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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31 views • November 12, 2021
Although still a young market, #Michigan is surpassing more mature markets in sales. From January to July 2021, Michigan has reached $970.4M in sales, exceeding both Washington and Oregon markets.

When we break down Michigan's #MMJ and adult-use cannabis markets, we find that in January, Michigan’s medical sales made up 38% of total sales but decreased to 27% of sales in July.

When compared to other markets in this report, Michigan has the highest share to #Edibles, and sells more Caramels, Chews, and Taffy than Colorado and California.

Michigan also has the second highest average basket size so far this year at $81.04.

Show Notes:
The Michigan cannabis market : A high-level overview
https://www.headset.io/industry-reports/the-michigan-cannabis-market-high-level-overview

Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/

Episode 807 The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com

Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats

Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data

Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers. This is only entertainment.
Keywords
podcastdatasales
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