The Magic Virus - Jon Rappoport

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The Solari Report
Recorded for the
Darkness in the Age of Light conference, Basel, August 29-30, 2020
Perseus Verlag
www.nomorefakenews.com
www.perseus.ch
Music: Autumn Mvt 1 Allegro
Artist: John Harrison with the Wichita State University Chamber Players
Album: The Four Seasons (Vivaldi)
Copyright: Attribution-ShareAlike: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Year: 2011