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Vaccinations and Disease Prevention (Sep. 4, 2014)
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20 views • September 29, 2019
"Public health experts talked about the increasing number of outbreaks of diseases that had largely been eliminated by vaccinations generations ago. Many doctors attribute the rising cases of measles, mumps and whooping cough to parents skipping or delaying vaccinating their children. The doctors in this panel acknowledged these concerns but stressed the benefits of vaccinations for the child and the public’s health."
Speakers include: Julia Cort, Executive Producer PBS/NOVA ScienceNow; Joe Lawlor, Correspondent Portland (Maine) Press-Herald (Health); Paul Offit M.D., Chief Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Division of Infectious Diseases; Sonya Pemberton, Writer and Film Director; Michael Rosenfeld, President National Geographic Channel; Brian Zikmund-Fisher, Professor University of Michigan School of Public Health
Hosted by National Press Club/Journalism Institute, PBS/NOVA, Tangled Bank Studios (Courtesy C-SPAN)
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Connect with others and get access to more great content on vaccine- and immunization-related topics by visiting the "Vaccines -- News & Commentary" group on MeWe @ https://mewe.com/join/vaccines_-_news
Speakers include: Julia Cort, Executive Producer PBS/NOVA ScienceNow; Joe Lawlor, Correspondent Portland (Maine) Press-Herald (Health); Paul Offit M.D., Chief Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Division of Infectious Diseases; Sonya Pemberton, Writer and Film Director; Michael Rosenfeld, President National Geographic Channel; Brian Zikmund-Fisher, Professor University of Michigan School of Public Health
Hosted by National Press Club/Journalism Institute, PBS/NOVA, Tangled Bank Studios (Courtesy C-SPAN)
<><><><><><><>
Connect with others and get access to more great content on vaccine- and immunization-related topics by visiting the "Vaccines -- News & Commentary" group on MeWe @ https://mewe.com/join/vaccines_-_news
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