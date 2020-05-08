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China's rising persecution of Christians
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15 views • May 08, 2020
China's police state began a crackdown on Christians from the Early Rain Covenant Church in 2018. With 100 Christians jailed. The Pastor Wang Yi and his wife had not been seen since their arrest. Wang sees Christians in and out of the underground church in China (and around the world) using the corruption within the Chinese government and its persecution of the Christian church to demonstrate our faith in a greater government, the Kingdom of Heaven, and the cross of Jesus Christ. This is a call for Christians to come out of lukewarm religion, to take up your cross in obedience to Jesus Christ in solidarity with persecuted Christians everywhere.
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