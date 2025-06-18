BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Maria Z: 'What has Iran done wrong? What is it being bombed for?' - Maria Zakharova
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1280 followers
1
170 views • 1 day ago

'What has Iran done wrong? What is it being bombed for?' — Maria Zakharova (Russian Spox)

'You have no right to say that since you don't like [the political regime in Iran], it has to be destroyed'

Adding: 

“Good luck,” Smug, Donald Trump said in a brief response to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s statement that Tehran will not surrender.

Adding:

Hegseth: US Chief of Staff: 

I cannot say whether striking Iranian nuclear facilities will undermine its ability to produce a nuclear weapon.

Adding, Bibi the 'Deceiver' said:

Every strike on missile platforms, nuclear facilities, and terrorist infrastructure in Iran is a step towards stopping Iran.

Adding: 

Third aircraft carrier preparing to deploy to US Central Command region - CNN

CNN reports: The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is set to deploy to Europe next week, positioning it near the Middle East. This will place a third U.S. aircraft carrier within reach of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, according to a U.S. official and two other sources familiar with the deployment.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
