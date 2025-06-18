Maria Z: 'What has Iran done wrong? What is it being bombed for?' - Maria Zakharova

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'What has Iran done wrong? What is it being bombed for?' — Maria Zakharova (Russian Spox)
'You have no right to say that since you don't like [the political regime in Iran], it has to be destroyed'
Adding:
“Good luck,” Smug, Donald Trump said in a brief response to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s statement that Tehran will not surrender.
Adding:
Hegseth: US Chief of Staff:
I cannot say whether striking Iranian nuclear facilities will undermine its ability to produce a nuclear weapon.
Adding, Bibi the 'Deceiver' said:
Every strike on missile platforms, nuclear facilities, and terrorist infrastructure in Iran is a step towards stopping Iran.
Adding:
Third aircraft carrier preparing to deploy to US Central Command region - CNN
CNN reports: The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is set to deploy to Europe next week, positioning it near the Middle East. This will place a third U.S. aircraft carrier within reach of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, according to a U.S. official and two other sources familiar with the deployment.