Why THZ wands/wearables facilitate the NANO - everything

(SOURCE) https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/nofearbeclear:a
.
Computer networking through human tissue means that if you cannot admit biosensors or the internet of bio nano things for mandated spectrum allocation of bio cyber interface FOR the bio digital convergence -
wtf are you doing telling other ppl to slap that wearable on when you know damn well they have NO ONE to help them access their own nano networks that ARE mandated for cybersecurity?
Enough playing stupid and acting like yetis. If you are going to offer bioelectronics as a solution to nanotechnology; be clear about how your product is utilizing MEMS for bioinformatics required by law to be a medical 'thing' (fitbit/aura ring/bioelectronic stickey) at all.
Thx
Mark 5:36
Mrs. Wallace
amen
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig3
magnetic human body communication
human activity recognition radar
https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/49993-2024-emerging-trends-shaping-the-future-of-healthcare
802.15.4 working group
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network
https://odysee.com/@RobBraxmanTech:6/Skynet-x1:c
.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Personal_area_network
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcmR1Maf2ZU
omnet wban
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEJ0p6ojLOI
ns3 wban
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EOtvszYZ6Oo
HDIAC casualty care
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVO4SJqIIIw
IITSEC super soldier discussion sept 2023
https://www.levisagedayspa.com/iteracare-terahertz-frequency/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7881098/
.
https://www.iteracarehelppeople.com/iteracare-articles/iteracare-patent-certification
.
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20140175283A1/en
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Working-principles-of-MEMS-sensors_fig3_364258506
.
https://spectrum.ieee.org/fcc-gives-medical-body-area-networks-clean-bill-of-health
.
https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire
.
https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/channel-characterization-of-magnetic-human-body-communication/
.
https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/50580-data-precision-in-wearables-the-challenge-of-accuracy
