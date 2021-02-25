© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"I would probably prefer to have natural immunity" — Dr Byram Bridle (Viral Immunologist)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
382 views • February 25, 2021
"Host ➝ 01:07:37
So a final final thing for you. You say that you wouldn't take any of these vaccines at the moment. You'd rather have a naturally gained. Is there anybody who should be taking a vaccine?
Byram Bridle ➝ 01:07:51
I want to make it very clear that people have to do their own cost benefit analysis. Right. And again, I can't highlight enough that I'm in a low risk demographic. My family's in a lower risk demographic, certainly my children are, right.
And there's certain reasons there's reasons that I couldn't get into as well. So one of the, there's a couple of concepts that are interesting. It comes to, we know about this through the influenza vaccines, right. That we get each year. And one is called an original antigenic sin. And so it's, if you focus your immune response on, like, we are here on a single protein that can actually influence our ability to respond to that protein from different variants in the future in a way that's suboptimal.
And the second thing that a vaccine can potentially do is reprogram our, what we call our innate immune response.
Byram Bridle ➝ 01:08:47
So that's not what we're typically targeting with the vaccine, but it's the first part. Our innate immune system is the one that tells our acquired immune system how to produce the antibodies and the other cells that are needed for the protection. And we can actually imprint on that part of our immune system, a bias that can potentially be a suboptimal for the future."
Full transcript, plus extra links, will be available in < 1 hour of video upload at:
https://dryburgh.com/byram-bridle-coronavirus-vaccine-concerns/
---
Join me on Minds
▶https://www.minds.com/dryburgh/
Follow me on Odysee! (A pretty LBRY.tv front-end)
▶https://odysee.com/$/invite/@dryburgh:7
Telegram Channel
▶https://t.me/dryburgh
Blog Posts to Your Inbox (no spam)
▶https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/
So a final final thing for you. You say that you wouldn't take any of these vaccines at the moment. You'd rather have a naturally gained. Is there anybody who should be taking a vaccine?
Byram Bridle ➝ 01:07:51
I want to make it very clear that people have to do their own cost benefit analysis. Right. And again, I can't highlight enough that I'm in a low risk demographic. My family's in a lower risk demographic, certainly my children are, right.
And there's certain reasons there's reasons that I couldn't get into as well. So one of the, there's a couple of concepts that are interesting. It comes to, we know about this through the influenza vaccines, right. That we get each year. And one is called an original antigenic sin. And so it's, if you focus your immune response on, like, we are here on a single protein that can actually influence our ability to respond to that protein from different variants in the future in a way that's suboptimal.
And the second thing that a vaccine can potentially do is reprogram our, what we call our innate immune response.
Byram Bridle ➝ 01:08:47
So that's not what we're typically targeting with the vaccine, but it's the first part. Our innate immune system is the one that tells our acquired immune system how to produce the antibodies and the other cells that are needed for the protection. And we can actually imprint on that part of our immune system, a bias that can potentially be a suboptimal for the future."
Full transcript, plus extra links, will be available in < 1 hour of video upload at:
https://dryburgh.com/byram-bridle-coronavirus-vaccine-concerns/
---
Join me on Minds
▶https://www.minds.com/dryburgh/
Follow me on Odysee! (A pretty LBRY.tv front-end)
▶https://odysee.com/$/invite/@dryburgh:7
Telegram Channel
▶https://t.me/dryburgh
Blog Posts to Your Inbox (no spam)
▶https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.