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"I would probably prefer to have natural immunity" — Dr Byram Bridle (Viral Immunologist)
Dryburgh
Dryburgh
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382 views • February 25, 2021
"Host ➝ 01:07:37

So a final final thing for you. You say that you wouldn't take any of these vaccines at the moment. You'd rather have a naturally gained. Is there anybody who should be taking a vaccine?

Byram Bridle ➝ 01:07:51

I want to make it very clear that people have to do their own cost benefit analysis. Right. And again, I can't highlight enough that I'm in a low risk demographic. My family's in a lower risk demographic, certainly my children are, right.

And there's certain reasons there's reasons that I couldn't get into as well. So one of the, there's a couple of concepts that are interesting. It comes to, we know about this through the influenza vaccines, right. That we get each year. And one is called an original antigenic sin. And so it's, if you focus your immune response on, like, we are here on a single protein that can actually influence our ability to respond to that protein from different variants in the future in a way that's suboptimal.

And the second thing that a vaccine can potentially do is reprogram our, what we call our innate immune response.

Byram Bridle ➝ 01:08:47

So that's not what we're typically targeting with the vaccine, but it's the first part. Our innate immune system is the one that tells our acquired immune system how to produce the antibodies and the other cells that are needed for the protection. And we can actually imprint on that part of our immune system, a bias that can potentially be a suboptimal for the future."

Full transcript, plus extra links, will be available in < 1 hour of video upload at:

https://dryburgh.com/byram-bridle-coronavirus-vaccine-concerns/

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