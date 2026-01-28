Jesidue, Vienna, Jews, Zionism, ICE OUT, One Church, MFL, Helliwood, Saturday Sabbath

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RR 2026-01-26 #256
Resistance Rising #256: 26 January 2026
Topic list:
* “Jesidue” review.
* The “PUBLIC” University of Vienna
* Prominent JEWS indoctrinated at the Habsburg U of Vienna.
* Who gave the godfather of “Zionism” his ideas?
* Who gave incest Sigmund Freud his ideas?
* Johnny’s epimany: CATHOLIC Leftists flash-shocking male genitalia in their comedies to push the limits.
* Game of Dongs
* The ICE Follies!
* ANOTHER SHOOTING! Pretti-Good!
* The Italian CATHOLIC hero who is Garden Noem’s Border Patrol Large and in Charge!
* $37 TRIL DEBT, EVIL MIGRANT-HATING TRUMP GOV gifting illegals $2,600 to “self-deport”.
* ZIONIST SHILL PRES. DONALD TRUMP (Celebrating “Mary’s Sinless Conception”)
* Pope Leo XIV, “Can’t we all just get along...???”
* “PROMINENT LESBIAN RETURNS TO THE CATHOLIC CHURCH!”
* What happens when Big Harma has billions to throw away thanks to ZERO liability?
* 1972: the MFL pumping ISRAEL!
* Every Papal selection sees the Seattle Sea Chickens go to the Stupour Bowl.
* Josh Allen says CHOOSE LOVE!
* “Do you see a family resemblance here?”
* The SHOCKING truth about “Saturday Sabbath-keepers”.
