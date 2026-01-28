Jesidue, Vienna, Jews, Zionism, ICE OUT, One Church, MFL, Helliwood, Saturday Sabbath

RR 2026-01-26 #256

Resistance Rising #256: 26 January 2026

Topic list:

* “Jesidue” review.

* The “PUBLIC” University of Vienna

* Prominent JEWS indoctrinated at the Habsburg U of Vienna.

* Who gave the godfather of “Zionism” his ideas?

* Who gave incest Sigmund Freud his ideas?

* Johnny’s epimany: CATHOLIC Leftists flash-shocking male genitalia in their comedies to push the limits.

* Game of Dongs

* The ICE Follies!

* ANOTHER SHOOTING! Pretti-Good!

* The Italian CATHOLIC hero who is Garden Noem’s Border Patrol Large and in Charge!

* $37 TRIL DEBT, EVIL MIGRANT-HATING TRUMP GOV gifting illegals $2,600 to “self-deport”.

* ZIONIST SHILL PRES. DONALD TRUMP (Celebrating “Mary’s Sinless Conception”)

* Pope Leo XIV, “Can’t we all just get along...???”

* “PROMINENT LESBIAN RETURNS TO THE CATHOLIC CHURCH!”

* What happens when Big Harma has billions to throw away thanks to ZERO liability?

* 1972: the MFL pumping ISRAEL!

* Every Papal selection sees the Seattle Sea Chickens go to the Stupour Bowl.

* Josh Allen says CHOOSE LOVE!

* “Do you see a family resemblance here?”

* The SHOCKING truth about “Saturday Sabbath-keepers”.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

· Odysee (also LIVE):

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

· Rumble (also LIVE):

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

· BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

· Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5