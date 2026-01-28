Jesidue, Vienna, Jews, Zionism, ICE OUT, One Church, MFL, Helliwood, Saturday Sabbath

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
1 day ago

RR 2026-01-26 #256

Resistance Rising #256: 26 January 2026

 

Topic list:
* “Jesidue” review.
* The “PUBLIC” University of Vienna
* Prominent JEWS indoctrinated at the Habsburg U of Vienna.
* Who gave the godfather of “Zionism” his ideas?
* Who gave incest Sigmund Freud his ideas?
* Johnny’s epimany: CATHOLIC Leftists flash-shocking male genitalia in their comedies to push the limits.
* Game of Dongs
* The ICE Follies!
* ANOTHER SHOOTING! Pretti-Good!
* The Italian CATHOLIC hero who is Garden Noem’s Border Patrol Large and in Charge!
* $37 TRIL DEBT, EVIL MIGRANT-HATING TRUMP GOV gifting illegals $2,600 to “self-deport”.
* ZIONIST SHILL PRES. DONALD TRUMP (Celebrating “Mary’s Sinless Conception”)
* Pope Leo XIV, “Can’t we all just get along...???”
* “PROMINENT LESBIAN RETURNS TO THE CATHOLIC CHURCH!”
* What happens when Big Harma has billions to throw away thanks to ZERO liability?
* 1972: the MFL pumping ISRAEL!
* Every Papal selection sees the Seattle Sea Chickens go to the Stupour Bowl.
* Josh Allen says CHOOSE LOVE!
* “Do you see a family resemblance here?”
* The SHOCKING truth about “Saturday Sabbath-keepers”.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

