Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Be the salt on the earth; speak up lovingly 🙏💖
100 views
channel image
Karine Savard
Published 16 hours ago |

Revolt against the modern world, not because it is modern but because it is evil.

The love for money being the root of all evil. 

Don't go along to get along! Real judgement comes from the Lord. I don't mean disregard all laws on this earth, but try to be yourself while colouring between the lines. As I said in my other video, you can't serve two masters and it is not by using the name of the Father that you will be saved, rather it is your belief! It is knowing, feeling, praying, talking to Him. We are all sinners, we deserve death and hell, that is why God sent his only begotten Son to suffer and die for us on the cross. God is the one who invented prepay in fact 🤣😂🤣😂 you accept it, or you don't but you have to make that choice. God, unlike worldleaders, respects your free will. Use it. Show Him you want to be saved. And don't sin with evil intent as actions speak louder than words. And I don't mean you won't suffer or die, tribulation means, your soul will be saved and will live on in the 1000 year reign with Christ. 

The Truth will set you free.

Wish you all a nice day 🙏💖🌞 

Keywords
natural healingfree willevil world full of sinlove for money as the root of all evilbe the salt on the earth spread the wordtruth will set you free

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket