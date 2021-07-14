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Will: Vaccine Deaths Skyrocket Bill Gates Hiding Boosters Coming in Sept [13.07.2021]
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120 views • July 14, 2021
Vaccine deaths and injuries are now skyrocketing into the millions as Bill Gates has disappeared from sight now that his Eugenics program has gone into full swing and seems to be succeeding.
It's incredible just how naive and stupid these sheep are to listen to and believe the false News narrative while friends and family around them begin to drop and if they aren't dropping like flies right now, they will be come the first flu or cold outbreak.
Without an immune system killed off by the shot, there are going to be mass burials unlike we have seen before.
Neighbours will soon begin to disappear and that very well could be a good thing for most of the non vaccinated.
wil paranormal
43436 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PbMOqN0lRqSv/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
It's incredible just how naive and stupid these sheep are to listen to and believe the false News narrative while friends and family around them begin to drop and if they aren't dropping like flies right now, they will be come the first flu or cold outbreak.
Without an immune system killed off by the shot, there are going to be mass burials unlike we have seen before.
Neighbours will soon begin to disappear and that very well could be a good thing for most of the non vaccinated.
wil paranormal
43436 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PbMOqN0lRqSv/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
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