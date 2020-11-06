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Ep. 24 Amy Hornblas discusses 2020 'Vermont mask survey' results and implications
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15 views • November 06, 2020
Send Descriptions and Surveys to:
Email: [email protected]
Snail Mail: Mask Survey, P.O. Box 55, Marshfield, VT 05658
To Fill Out a Survey Form:
Print This Form:
https://vtmasksurvey.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Survey-Handout.-for-distribution.8.11.20.pdf
Answers can be sent by mail, or take a picture/scan and attach it to an email.
Or, Download the Fill-In Survey:
https://vtmasksurvey.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/VT-Mask-Survey.-fill-in-PDF-6.pdf
Email: [email protected]
Snail Mail: Mask Survey, P.O. Box 55, Marshfield, VT 05658
To Fill Out a Survey Form:
Print This Form:
https://vtmasksurvey.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Survey-Handout.-for-distribution.8.11.20.pdf
Answers can be sent by mail, or take a picture/scan and attach it to an email.
Or, Download the Fill-In Survey:
https://vtmasksurvey.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/VT-Mask-Survey.-fill-in-PDF-6.pdf
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