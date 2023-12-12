A clown show, but with dramatic music - Zelensky has arrived to appeal to Congress.





"Without new U.S. military aid, Ukraine won't be able to prepare for the 2024 offensive," says U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.





➡️The White House also stated that without Congress approval, new packages of weaponry cannot be sent to Kiev from January onwards.





➡️Meanwhile, Zelensky is already in Congress, where he will try to persuade senators to vote for the new Ukraine funding package.





➡️After addressing the entire Senate, Zelensky is scheduled to meet with House Speaker Mike Johnson.