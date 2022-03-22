UKRAINIANS BEATING PEOPLE

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morphonios
Jake Morphonios
Hundreds of civilians are being captured, taped to poles & beaten by far right nationalists in Ukraine. The "crimes" of these victims include: not going off to fight in the war, looting stores for food, speaking Russian, looking like a Russian, being Roma, etc. The abuse isn't limited to men or adults. Women and children are also abused. This clips are from March 2022.