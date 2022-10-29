Uncensored: Dr. Ana - The Science EXPLAINED - Nanotech in Injections & Quantum Physics, Detoxing

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Uncensored with Maria Zeee
October 28, 2022
Dr. Ana Mihalcea joins Maria Zeee for an in-depth explanation about how the nanotechnology in the injections, our food and skies is affecting human beings in the Quantum Physics realm,
and linking the science and the spiritual knowledge behind what the globalists have achieved through their Satanic technology. Dr. Ana also details how to detox from this.
To watch the two videos referenced in this interview, visit the links below:
https://zeeemedia.com/interview/world-first-robotic-arms-assembling-via-nanotech-inside-covid-19-vaccines-filmed-in-real-time-dr-nixon/
https://zeeemedia.com/interview/irrefutable-proof-of-self-assembly-structures-in-c19-shots-structures-assembling-and-disassembling/
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If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more:
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Website:
https://zeeemedia.com/
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https://t.me/zeeemedia
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1qdsv1-uncensored-dr.-ana-the-science-explained-nanotech-in-injections-and-quantum.html