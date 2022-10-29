Uncensored: Dr. Ana - The Science EXPLAINED - Nanotech in Injections & Quantum Physics, Detoxing

Uncensored with Maria Zeee





October 28, 2022





Dr. Ana Mihalcea joins Maria Zeee for an in-depth explanation about how the nanotechnology in the injections, our food and skies is affecting human beings in the Quantum Physics realm,

and linking the science and the spiritual knowledge behind what the globalists have achieved through their Satanic technology. Dr. Ana also details how to detox from this.





To watch the two videos referenced in this interview, visit the links below:

https://zeeemedia.com/interview/world-first-robotic-arms-assembling-via-nanotech-inside-covid-19-vaccines-filmed-in-real-time-dr-nixon/

https://zeeemedia.com/interview/irrefutable-proof-of-self-assembly-structures-in-c19-shots-structures-assembling-and-disassembling/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1qdsv1-uncensored-dr.-ana-the-science-explained-nanotech-in-injections-and-quantum.html



