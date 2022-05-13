BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

*HOT* GREG CATON WARNS 2021 - 2024 WILL SEE "END TIMES" GLOBAL WARFARE TO END THE USA
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
3946 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
225 views • May 13, 2022
Greg Caton warns World War III is coming

Interviewed by Mike Adams, Greg Caton said the things we are seeing now are the culmination of plans conceived by people who are long gone. He said people need to understand that World War III is brewing. According to Caton, someone reliable told him that the architects of the impending war are upset because they’re behind schedule. Adams and Caton proceeded to discuss the plan to kill the majority of the American population. Caton said the numbers varied, but the plan is to kill hundreds of millions of Americans via an engineered event.

Caton told Adams that respect for authority is the enemy of truth and that what we’ve been seeing this past year is people’s resignation that whatever the authorities say has got to be true. It’s like we have a moral responsibility to trust Anthony Fauci and believe that Bill Gates is here to help us, he said. Caton said people are behaving like mice in some YouTube videos, practically kissing the fangs of a snake that’s about to eat them. Adams called it the voluntary Holocaust. People are volunteering to get injected with a biological weapon that will them, Adams said.
Keywords
vaccinesrussiachinanwoww3depopulationwefcovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

Mike Adams
The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

Mike Adams
Johnson Says Trump&#8217;s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Johnson Says Trump’s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Sterling Ashworth
BRICS Leaders Gather in New Delhi for Two-Day Summit

BRICS Leaders Gather in New Delhi for Two-Day Summit

Edison Reed
Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Chase Codewell
Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy