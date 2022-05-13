© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
*HOT* GREG CATON WARNS 2021 - 2024 WILL SEE "END TIMES" GLOBAL WARFARE TO END THE USA
Follow
4
Share
Report
225 views • May 13, 2022
Greg Caton warns World War III is coming
Interviewed by Mike Adams, Greg Caton said the things we are seeing now are the culmination of plans conceived by people who are long gone. He said people need to understand that World War III is brewing. According to Caton, someone reliable told him that the architects of the impending war are upset because they’re behind schedule. Adams and Caton proceeded to discuss the plan to kill the majority of the American population. Caton said the numbers varied, but the plan is to kill hundreds of millions of Americans via an engineered event.
Caton told Adams that respect for authority is the enemy of truth and that what we’ve been seeing this past year is people’s resignation that whatever the authorities say has got to be true. It’s like we have a moral responsibility to trust Anthony Fauci and believe that Bill Gates is here to help us, he said. Caton said people are behaving like mice in some YouTube videos, practically kissing the fangs of a snake that’s about to eat them. Adams called it the voluntary Holocaust. People are volunteering to get injected with a biological weapon that will them, Adams said.
Interviewed by Mike Adams, Greg Caton said the things we are seeing now are the culmination of plans conceived by people who are long gone. He said people need to understand that World War III is brewing. According to Caton, someone reliable told him that the architects of the impending war are upset because they’re behind schedule. Adams and Caton proceeded to discuss the plan to kill the majority of the American population. Caton said the numbers varied, but the plan is to kill hundreds of millions of Americans via an engineered event.
Caton told Adams that respect for authority is the enemy of truth and that what we’ve been seeing this past year is people’s resignation that whatever the authorities say has got to be true. It’s like we have a moral responsibility to trust Anthony Fauci and believe that Bill Gates is here to help us, he said. Caton said people are behaving like mice in some YouTube videos, practically kissing the fangs of a snake that’s about to eat them. Adams called it the voluntary Holocaust. People are volunteering to get injected with a biological weapon that will them, Adams said.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.