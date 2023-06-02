The REAL Stewart Rhodes Never-Seen Interview after being Sentenced to 18 YEARS in Prison!

Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine





Stewart Rhodes, Founder of the OathKeepers militia organization, just got sentenced to 18 YEARS in prison for so-called "Seditious Conspiracy" related to Jan 6th. In a never-before-seen exclusive interview, DeAnna Lorraine sat down with Stewart before he got arrested and is now airing this riveting conversation. Listen to him talk, and make up your own mind about him.





