https://gettr.com/post/p24fx684ebf
2023.01.09 The In-fighting inside CCP is intensifying while CCP is approaching its doomsday. The process Xi Party eliminating CCP is speeding up.
共产党末日临近使得内斗加剧，以习党灭共产党的过程正在加速。
