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VIDEO: Joe Biden's Green Shirt Vaccine Pushing Shock Troops Confronted
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1861 views • July 12, 2021
Video out of Florida shows three vaccine pushing foot soldiers clad in lime green polo shirts, entering a neighborhood and being confronted by a resident.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ecb86447ac8e595d9e10c3
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ecb86447ac8e595d9e10c3
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