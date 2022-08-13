Moderna Psychopath CEO says Covid JAB will EVOLVE like a YEARLY iPhone UPGRADE!

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Stéphane Bancel told CNN Business that he predicts the world will see a once-a-year vaccine in the coming years that protects against strains of COVID-19, the flu, or any other prevalent viruses — all in one shot.
Moderna CEO compares COVID-19 vaccines to iPhones, saying you'll probably be getting a new version each year -
https://news.yahoo.com/moderna-ceo-compares-covid-19-154048408.html
These Psychopath Physicians, Politicans and Pill-PUSHERS are NEVER going to STOP riding the GRAVY TRAIN of MONEY they are receiving for MURDERING us by JAB-o-CIDE ... or CHANGING us into some Cyborg Transhuman Nephilim!
Rogersings NWO News!