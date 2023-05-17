Create New Account
Fetterman unknowingly competes with Kamala Harris in new World Salad contest.
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago
Fetterman Participates in Senate Banking Committee Hearing Examining Recent Bank Failures and It’s a TOTAL DISASTER. 

UNFIT FOR HOLDING OFFICE. 

The look on their faces as Fetterman mumbled through his remarks said it all.

Out of nowhere Fetterman began talking about the federal government’s SNAP program.

This video clip of Fetterman is shocking.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1658517113848332292

