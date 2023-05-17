Fetterman unknowingly competes with Kamala Harris in new World Salad contest.

Fetterman Participates in Senate Banking Committee Hearing Examining Recent Bank Failures and It’s a TOTAL DISASTER.
UNFIT FOR HOLDING OFFICE.
The look on their faces as Fetterman mumbled through his remarks said it all.
Out of nowhere Fetterman began talking about the federal government’s SNAP program.
This video clip of Fetterman is shocking.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1658517113848332292
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.