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DISCUSSING THE KANSAS ELECTION AUDITS WITH JIM PRICE
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20 views • November 18, 2021
Push back and get those audits done! Jim Price will tell us how!
TO DONATE TO THE CHANNEL:
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TO DONATE TO THE CHANNEL:
Cash App = $AprilLaJune
Money Order/Check = PO Box 401, Independence, Missouri 64051
NOT TO BE TAKEN AS LEGAL OR MEDICAL ADVICE
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