Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - September 19, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2382 - Why would anyone want to get a free internet thermosmostateconnected to your AC system? -Are we being fed the narrative that causes fear? -Canada approves Moderna’s latest experimental Covid shot starting after 6 months of age. -Train conductors in Germany have been told they no longer have to do what? -Why are brawls between Venezuela and African migrants breaking out in New York City? -What are 3 of the most unhealthy foods to consume? -Importance of having values and surrounding yourself with people that share similar values. -How much has college football (or any college sport) changed? -Strength training stimulates removal of harmful substances and cleans your body. -Do you really need a multivitamin?