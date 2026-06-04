Cultivating Health Through Food Forests and Natural Livings, an interview with Jonathan Emord and Robert Verkerk

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Imagine stepping into your backyard and harvesting food, medicine, and resilience. Food forests offer more than nutrition—they reconnect people with nature, self-reliance, and healthier lifestyles. Small local actions could become powerful tools in creating stronger, healthier communities.
#FoodForest #GrowYourOwnFood #SelfReliance #NaturalHealth #SustainableLiving
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