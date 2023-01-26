Scott Schara and I discuss the Wisconsin legal case in the Supreme Court to determine the right to medical autonomy or accept universal healthcare communism installed by the government. What can people do to fight for their medical freedoms? The war has begun, and we need to become armed in battle. This podcast is very informative about networking together and building the ark, a system outside of communism killing people.
Video at https://www.savedandloved.com/post/right-to-medical-autonomy-building-an-ark
