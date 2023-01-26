Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Right To Medical Autonomy-Building An Ark
6 views
channel image
Saved and Loved
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Scott Schara and I discuss the Wisconsin legal case in the Supreme Court to determine the right to medical autonomy or accept universal healthcare communism installed by the government. What can people do to fight for their medical freedoms? The war has begun, and we need to become armed in battle. This podcast is very informative about networking together and building the ark, a system outside of communism killing people.

Video at https://www.savedandloved.com/post/right-to-medical-autonomy-building-an-ark

Please subscribe or donate at my site, https://www.savedandloved.com

or buy me coffee, https://www.buymeacoffee.com/savedandloved

Scott's Social Media:

Website: www.OurAmazingGrace.net

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GraceEmilysDad

Telegram: https://t.me/+zLHu3Kfv1GRkOGMx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OurAmazingGrace/

Deprogramming Podcast on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-2054162

Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe

Report a Sentinel Event: https://www.truthforhealth.org/report-sentinel-event/

Keywords
murdernwohospitalsright to lifeprotocolsstandard of caremedical autonomy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket