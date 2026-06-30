An Age of Revolution Returns | Greg Reese

The most radical political prose ever written into a founding document of a nation is found in the Declaration of Independence, written by Thomas Jefferson; “That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it.” He went further, and wrote that when a government pursues a “long train of abuses and usurpations” it’s the people’s duty to “throw off such government.”

In a 1787 letter to James Madison, Jefferson wrote, “I hold it that a little rebellion now and then is a good thing... It prevents the degeneracy of government.” In another letter he wrote, “God forbid we should ever be 20 years without such a rebellion.” In a letter to William Stephens Smith he wrote, “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is its natural manure.”

Thomas Jefferson was not the only radical poet of individual freedom. The words of James Madison, Samuel Adams, Patrick Henry, Benjamin Franklin, and others, lit the flames for the Age of Revolution.

Starting in 1775 with the American Revolution, which inspired the French Revolution in 1789, the Haitian revolution in 1791. And the Latin American revolutions that began in 1810. This entire age of revolutions unfolded in just 50 years, but according to history, it cannot be described as grassroots rebellions. Freemasonry and the Illuminati were heavily involved.

Freemasonry has been, and still is, closely related to the British Crown. The first American Masonic lodge was established in Philadelphia in 1730, with Benjamin Franklin as a founding member. Benjamin Franklin was the Grand Master of the Pennsylvania Masons as well as a member of the Lodge of the Nine Sisters in Paris, where he recruited French support for the Revolution. George Washington was a Master Mason of Fredericksburg. Paul Revere was the Grand Master of Massachusetts. John Hancock was a member of St. Andrew’s Lodge, Boston.

Masonic lodges were incubators for revolutionary ideas. And despite Freemasonry’s origins under the British Crown, every Masonic leader of the Revolutionary era sided with the Patriots.

The Bavarian Illuminati was officially founded by Adam Weishaupt on May 1, 1776, during the American Revolution. The Grand Orient of France and various Masonic lodges served as networks through which revolutionary organizers coordinated across national borders. A conference was held at the Rothschild castle in Wilhelmsbad on July 16, 1782, where Freemasons and the Illuminati forged an alliance before the French Revolution erupted.

Jüri Lina is an Estonian journalist, filmmaker, and author who argues that international Freemasonry, international banking, and the Communist movement were all interconnected strands of a single project of elite power consolidation. Lina claims that both Lenin and Trotsky were high-ranking Freemasons loyal to the International Masonic Council. According to a 1917 document, the German Grand Lodge stated that Lenin “consistently represents the ideals of international Freemasonry.” Both American communists and American bankers were instrumental in financing the Bolshevik Revolution.

Lina frames the American Revolution as the first successful deployment of Enlightenment-Masonic political philosophy against a traditional monarchy. According to Lina, the founding fathers were participants in a Masonic-Illuminati geopolitical project to avoid a Christian monarchy by creating a secular republic, and was the template that was later applied in France and Russia.

Looking back today, Lina’s argument does not seem far fetched at all. Western governments have been fomenting revolutions for over a century. And the astrological parallels between then and now, as well as the current political climate, suggest we may be seeing a new age of revolution. Several major planetary cycles are returning to where they were 250 years ago. Pluto, which destroys old power structures, moving from Capricorn to Aquarius. Uranus, which rules revolution, is returning to Gemini, which promotes sudden change and technological disruption. Saturn conjuncts Neptune at 0° Aries, the degree of new beginnings. And Neptune moves into Aries, a time of idealistic crusades and battles fought over freedom. On July 4, 2026, when America celebrates its 250th birthday, the sky over Philadelphia will more closely mirror the sky of July 4, 1776 than any sky since then. And the Secret Societies responsible for overthrowing governments are well aware of this.

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Mirrored - Greg Reese

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