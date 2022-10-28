X22 REPORT Ep. 2910b-The Picture Is Becoming Clearer, Tyranny, Treason & Election Fraud, No Escape, No Deals

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2910b - October 27, 2022

The Picture Is Becoming Clearer, Tyranny, Treason & Election Fraud, No Escape, No DealsThey have tried many Oct surprises and none have worked. They have backfired. The people are now seeing the big picture, they are seeing tyranny, the FBI/DOJ treasonous acts the election fraud and their agenda. It is all falling apart on them and they cannot stop the sinking ship.

Now Musk is taking over Twitter, Trump has Truth Social and Kanye is calling out Hollywood. The [DS] is now running on empty so they are going to go to the extreme. There is no escape, there are no deals.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

