Israel Crushes Lebanon with One-Sided Agreement – Video #331

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel’s latest ceasefire agreement with Lebanon is an incredibly one-sided deal which makes Lebanon subservient to Israel. It legally shields Israel from having to take accountability for invading Lebanon, and puts all the decision-making power on the future of Lebanese sovereignty in Israel’s hands. This is Israel’s attempt to get around the US-Iran MoU.
Shownotes:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/5-key-israeli-talking-points-decoded-video-330/
https://news.antiwar.com/2026/06/28/israeli-strikes-southern-lebanon-despite-hyping-latest-ceasefire/
https://x.com/EthanLevins2/status/2070897373732086045
https://x.com/TheCradleMedia/status/2070634601458843911
https://thecradle.co/articles/hezbollah-kills-platoon-commander-in-israels-elite-golani-brigade
https://x.com/TheCradleMedia/status/2070824802718261309
https://ejmagnier.com/2026/06/28/paragraph-by-paragraph-analysis-of-the-israel-lebanon-framework-agreement/
https://rumble.com/v7bxz3o-sunday-wire-ep-601-how-trump-just-sabotaged-his-own-iran-deal.html
*****
Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon, Substack and YouTube.