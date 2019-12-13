Sandy Hook Oscars - Part One

These were my original identifications from the Sandy Hook Hoax and I still stand by them. Creepy Gene was played by University president and enthusiastic thespian John Sexton. His entire family was involved in Sandy Hook and this has been demonstrated by other researchers. The part of Dr. Carver is none other than Meathead....Rob Reiner with a latex neck..good joke on us. Hero teacher Kaitlin Deroig was originally one of the Harmon girls (related to the Greenbergs and Sextons) but she did such a bad job they replaced her with Jamie Spears which someone actually told me at the time I made this but I couldn't quite believe it then. Now I am sure that it was Jamie Spears that did all the after pr work for the hero teacher. Happy Sandy Hoax Day!