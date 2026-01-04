RT News - January 4 2026 9AM GMT

January 4, 2026

rt.com





Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro is marched into the Drug Enforcement headquarters in New York after US special forces abducted him from Caracas and bombed that capital city. Donald Trump admits the end game after capturing the Venezuelan president. That's as the Venezuelan VP, who's been installed as the interim leader, says the nation will never become a colony of any empire. RT reports exclusively from the streets of Caracas after the US bombing campaign including the district where US special forces captured Nicolas Maduro. People hit the streets across the globe - from the Americas to Europe - condemning Washington’s abduction of the Venezuelan president.









RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515