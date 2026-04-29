Cognitive Benefits of Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) with Bryana Burken, PharmD, RPh

What if one of the most effective tools for brain fog, inflammation, and immune balance isn’t a new drug at all, but a repurposed one used in a completely different way? In this episode, Bryana Burken explains how low-dose naltrexone (LDN) works differently at lower doses to support the body’s natural healing processes.

LDN helps regulate the immune system and has shown benefits for individuals dealing with brain fog, long COVID symptoms, autoimmune conditions, and chronic inflammation. LDN signals the body to produce more of its own natural pain-relieving and mood-balancing compounds, helping improve clarity, energy, and overall function over time.

This episode also highlights what to expect when starting LDN, including dosing, timelines for improvement, and how consistency plays a key role in success. While it is not a quick fix, LDN can be a powerful tool when used alongside a comprehensive approach to restoring balance and addressing root causes of health concerns.

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