"Italy is not taking part & does not intend to take part" - PM Giorgia Meloni

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"Italy is not taking part and does not intend to take part."
Giorgia Meloni in the Italian Parliament calls the US-Israel war on Iran ILLEGAL:
"Unilateral interventions conducted outside the perimeter of international law — this is where we must place the American and Israeli intervention against Iran."
Trump's closest ally in Europe just called his war illegal.