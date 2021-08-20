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The Lost Ekklesia of God - Episode 24
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10 views • August 20, 2021
A freedman of God hosting a journey to discover the lost ekklesia of God.
In this episode, we explore the true meaning of the statements of Jesus to his disciples in Matthew 5 when referring to them as the light of the world, then referencing a city on a hill, then talking of a lamp to be put on a lampstand, and so on. Once understood properly, the ekklesia of God comes into clear focus.
In this episode, we explore the true meaning of the statements of Jesus to his disciples in Matthew 5 when referring to them as the light of the world, then referencing a city on a hill, then talking of a lamp to be put on a lampstand, and so on. Once understood properly, the ekklesia of God comes into clear focus.
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